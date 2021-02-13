DU vs. UND in Pictures, Game 1

“What a long, strange trip it’s been,” the Grateful Dead. It’s not a stretch to say that the 2020-21 college hockey season has been weird. This was the first time that I had shot a game since February 29, 2020. Almost a year to the day, I was reunited with my Canon. If you click on an image, it will start a slide show.

The University of North Dakota shutout the Denver Pioneers 3-0. Leading the way for the Fighting Hawks sophomore forward Shane Pinto (two goals). Pinto leads the Hawks with 13 goals and 25 points. Pinto leads the NCHC in points with 25. Pinto now has 10 multi-point games.

Against the Pioneers, Sheel stopped 24-of-24 shots and recorded his fourth shutout of the season. Scheel improved to (13-3-1, .925 save percentage, 1.88 GAA). Scheel leads the NCHC in wins, GAA, winning percentage, and shutouts. Scheel is tied second in the NCAA for shutouts with Jaxson Stauber, Jack LaFontaine, and Keith Petruzzelli.