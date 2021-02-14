DU vs. UND in Photos, Game 2

With the 5-2 win, the Fighting Hawks improve to 15-4-1 and lead the NCHC with 44 points. Here are the updated standings: the St Cloud State Huskies are in second place with 40 points. After being swept by Western Michigan (0-4 L, 1-4 L), Duluth slips to third place with 39 points. After sweeping Colorado College (7-1 W, 3-2W), the Omaha Mavericks sit in fourth place with 38 points. After sweeping Denver (3-0 W, 5-2 W), it looks like the Hawks are closing in on a second straight Penrose Cup.

With his three points on Saturday night (2g-1a–3pts), forward Jasper Weatherby extended his goal-scoring streak to four straight games, he’s scored five goals and six points.

With his goal on Saturday, Shane Pinto extended his point streak to six games, scoring nine goals and 11 points.

