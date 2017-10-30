|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Sean Couturier
|$6100
|$6200
|W
|Jakub Voracek
|$7400
|$7000
|W
|Claude Giroux
|$7100
|$6700
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4900
|$5300
|D
|Nick Leddy
|$4600
|$4300
|G
|Frederik Andersen
|$8500
|$7300
|16 points in 11 games is a fine start. More inpressive however are improvements Voracek has made to his 200 foot game… Loading up against the winless Coyotes is the order of the day… If you’ve been following this feature, Rielly’s been a regular selection; until his price reflects his value, he’s a great bargain… I like the Isles tonight, and Leddy in particular… Andersen hasn’t been great, but he’s a solid value going against a non-elite Sharks team tonight.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jonathan Drouin
|$5900
|$5600
|W
|Clayton Keller
|$5700
|$5500
|W
|Max Pacioretty
|$6500
|$5700
|D
|Shea Weber
|$5700
|$5800
|D
|Torey Krug
|$5300
|$4400
|G
|Jonathan Quick
|$9300
|$7700
|The offense is there put poor defensive play makes him a risky play. He is not yet a NHL center who can be trusted in all zones. Tends to get fustrated when offense stalls… 12 points in 11 games is nice but poor defensive zone judgement and most important the Flyers more experience players will give this uber-prospect little space to work his magic… Despite signs of life Montreal is only averaging two goals per game… Krug’s price is dropping; he’ll probably get to “cheapskate” pick before we’d call him a solid value play… Quick is an expensive play on FanDuel given that he’s going against the tough Blues in St. Louis; his price is more reasonable on DraftKings.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Valtteri Filppula
|$4300
|$4500
|W
|Jordan Weal
|$3300
|$3800
|W
|Wayne Simmonds
|$5700
|$6500
|D
|Calvin de Haan
|$3800
|$3200
|D
|Ben Hutton
|$3600
|$3200
|G
|Brian Elliott
|$7400
|$8200
|Loading up against the winless Coyotes is the order of the day… The Flyers second line should be in for a good night… Add these players to compliment your Flyers stack… de Haan is a solid play tonight if you think (as I do) that the Isles will surprise the Golden Knights… Hutton is getting the ice time and getting his shots on goal; the production is bound to come, and his shot-blocking and plus/minus give him value in the interim… The cheapest goalie on the FanDuel board (Elliott) is going against a 0-10-1 team.