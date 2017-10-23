Undervaled Kempe off to a hot start… A death in the family has led to rededication and results for Pavelski… Hyman is still undervalued in Fan Duel… Rielly’s price is slowly sneaking up, but he’s still a strong value play… Vlasic brings good value as well tonight… Andersen will need some help slowing down the red-hot Anze Kopitar; if the Leafs manage to do so, he’ll be a nice value tonight in a home matchup against the Kings.