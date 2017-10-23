|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Adrian Kempe
|$3600
|$3700
|W
|Joe Pavelski
|$7700
|$6700
|W
|Zach Hyman
|$3500
|$5300
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4700
|$5000
|D
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|$4000
|$3800
|G
|Frederik Andersen
|$7900
|$7500
|Undervaled Kempe off to a hot start… A death in the family has led to rededication and results for Pavelski… Hyman is still undervalued in Fan Duel… Rielly’s price is slowly sneaking up, but he’s still a strong value play… Vlasic brings good value as well tonight… Andersen will need some help slowing down the red-hot Anze Kopitar; if the Leafs manage to do so, he’ll be a nice value tonight in a home matchup against the Kings.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Mika Zibanejad
|$6700
|$7000
|W
|Chris Kreider
|$5200
|$4700
|W
|Mats Zuccarello
|$5500
|$5500
|D
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|$6300
|$5500
|D
|Brady Skjei
|$4400
|$3300
|G
|Martin Jones
|$8900
|$7900
|Still not convinced that the Blueshirts have turned the corner… Skjei has gotten 49 seconds of power play time all season; his price reflects a 2016-17 performance that isn’t replicable under present circumstances… Despite our general displeasure with the Blueshirts, Jones is still a bit of a risky play going against the Rangers at MSG; your money is better spent elsewhere.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nick Shore
|$3200
|$3900
|W
|Alex Iafallo
|$3200
|$3900
|W
|Mike Cammalleri
|$3800
|$4100
|D
|Joakim Ryan
|$3500
|$3000
|D
|Derek Forbort
|$3500
|$3400
|G
|Henrik Lundvqist
|$8200
|$7300
|Nic Shore gets a big shot due to Jeff Carter injury… Iafallo is a 1st Liner for the Kings, while Cammalleri is a key 3rd liner… Ryan has far outperformed his price thus far this season, and is seeing some PP time… Forbort is also a nice cheapskate value… It’s rare that Lundvqist is the cheapest goalie on the board, making him the best discount value play of the day despite our general skepticism about the Rangers.