POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Joe Thornton $5500 $5000
W Tomas Hertl $4600 $4600
W Kevin Labanc $4400 $4500
D Damon Severson $4300 $3100
D Marc-Edouard Vlasic $4200 $3800
John Gibson $8300 $8300
A rare Sharks stack. Might not see this too often but tonight is the night… Severson and Vlasic are solid values tonight (Niklas Kronwall is also a good option)… Look for Gibson to benefit from the Habs’ continued struggles.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Henrik Sedin $5000 $3600
W Brock Boeser $4500 $4200
W Sam Gagner $3900 $3400
D Mike Green $5600 $5400
D Kris Letang $7200 $6200
G Carey Price $9000 $7200
On the backend of a B2B makes Vancouver trio a long shot a best to bring in the chips… Look for the Caps to expose Green; they know his weaknesses as well as anyone… Tonight’s a bit of a trap game for the Pens in Sunrise, making the ultra-talented Letang a bit of a risky play… Price is going to break the schneid, but it probably won’t be tonight in Anaheim.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Nico Hischier $4800 $4500
W Martin Frk $3700 $4000
W Jesper Bratt $4300 $3800
D Michael Del Zotto $3600 $3600
D Nathan Beaulieu $3500 $3400
G Jacob Markstrom $7800 $7000
Even on the backend of a B2B, Hischier is something special… Underrated cannoneer Frk is a strong play tonight… Bratt’s a solid 3rd liner with PP Unit 1 status… Del Zotto is averaging nearly 3 minutes per game of PP time… Beaulieu is second in line for PP time amongst Sabres rearguards (behind only Ristolainen)… Markstrom could be a solid cheapskate play against the Sabres tonight if the team in front of him isn’t too gassed from last night’s 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

