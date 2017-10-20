Even on the backend of a B2B, Hischier is something special… Underrated cannoneer Frk is a strong play tonight… Bratt’s a solid 3rd liner with PP Unit 1 status… Del Zotto is averaging nearly 3 minutes per game of PP time… Beaulieu is second in line for PP time amongst Sabres rearguards (behind only Ristolainen)… Markstrom could be a solid cheapskate play against the Sabres tonight if the team in front of him isn’t too gassed from last night’s 6-3 loss to the Bruins.