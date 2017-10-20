|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Joe Thornton
|$5500
|$5000
|W
|Tomas Hertl
|$4600
|$4600
|W
|Kevin Labanc
|$4400
|$4500
|D
|Damon Severson
|$4300
|$3100
|D
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|$4200
|$3800
|G
|John Gibson
|$8300
|$8300
|A rare Sharks stack. Might not see this too often but tonight is the night… Severson and Vlasic are solid values tonight (Niklas Kronwall is also a good option)… Look for Gibson to benefit from the Habs’ continued struggles.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Henrik Sedin
|$5000
|$3600
|W
|Brock Boeser
|$4500
|$4200
|W
|Sam Gagner
|$3900
|$3400
|D
|Mike Green
|$5600
|$5400
|D
|Kris Letang
|$7200
|$6200
|G
|Carey Price
|$9000
|$7200
|On the backend of a B2B makes Vancouver trio a long shot a best to bring in the chips… Look for the Caps to expose Green; they know his weaknesses as well as anyone… Tonight’s a bit of a trap game for the Pens in Sunrise, making the ultra-talented Letang a bit of a risky play… Price is going to break the schneid, but it probably won’t be tonight in Anaheim.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nico Hischier
|$4800
|$4500
|W
|Martin Frk
|$3700
|$4000
|W
|Jesper Bratt
|$4300
|$3800
|D
|Michael Del Zotto
|$3600
|$3600
|D
|Nathan Beaulieu
|$3500
|$3400
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7800
|$7000
|Even on the backend of a B2B, Hischier is something special… Underrated cannoneer Frk is a strong play tonight… Bratt’s a solid 3rd liner with PP Unit 1 status… Del Zotto is averaging nearly 3 minutes per game of PP time… Beaulieu is second in line for PP time amongst Sabres rearguards (behind only Ristolainen)… Markstrom could be a solid cheapskate play against the Sabres tonight if the team in front of him isn’t too gassed from last night’s 6-3 loss to the Bruins.