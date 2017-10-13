Zacha is the no. 1 center is name only; Nico is the one to roll with… Knee Problems could keep Jost out of both weekend games… Is this a mirage or is Corey Perry really back? Giordano might actually be a DK value play, but he’s highly risky in the FD format… Werenski is a boom/bust play tonight against the Jeckyll and Hyde Rangers… Until Ovechkin slows down, the goalie facing the Caps is a tough play: tonight, Schneider draws the short straw.