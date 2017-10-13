|TOP PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Ryan Getzlaf
|$7300
|$7100
|W
|Alexander Ovechkin
|$8800
|$8400
|W
|Sonny Milano
|$4000
|$4600
|D
|Dougie Hamilton
|$5300
|$4700
|D
|Tyson Barrie
|$4900
|$5300
|G
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|$9200
|$8000
|Getzlaf and Perry are back together… Ovechkin is still on a historic run… Milano is blazing… Hamilton and Barrie are solid plays that save ~$1000 each as compared to the highest-priced options on the board… the Rangers’ offense isn’t exactly clicking yet, making Bobrovsky the safest play in a tricky night for netminders. We didn’t have the Red Wings’ starter at press time, but he might also be a solid value going against Vegas.
|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Henrik Zetterberg
|$6200
|$5500
|W
|Sven Andrighetto
|$3700
|$4300
|W
|Colin Wilson
|$3300
|$3000
|D
|Damon Severson
|$4100
|$3500
|D
|Mark Barberio
|$3500
|$3200
|G
|Jonathan Bernier
|$7400
|$7500
|Zetterberg’s still tricky after all these years… If Jost can’t go, Wilson gets his slot on the Avs’ 3rd line… Barberio is another sneaky Avs play for tonight… The Devils are must better than most projected, which means Severson’s Achilles heel (plus/minus) won’t be as much of a problem as anticipated… Bernier is a solid (if somewhat risky) value play against the Ducks tonight.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Pavel Zacha
|$6600
|$6200
|W
|Tyson Jost
|$3100
|$3000
|W
|Corey Perry
|$6100
|$6100
|D
|Mark Giordano
|$6400
|$4900
|D
|Zachary Werenski
|$5400
|$5500
|G
|Cory Schneider
|$8300
|$7200
|Zacha is the no. 1 center is name only; Nico is the one to roll with… Knee Problems could keep Jost out of both weekend games… Is this a mirage or is Corey Perry really back? Giordano might actually be a DK value play, but he’s highly risky in the FD format… Werenski is a boom/bust play tonight against the Jeckyll and Hyde Rangers… Until Ovechkin slows down, the goalie facing the Caps is a tough play: tonight, Schneider draws the short straw.