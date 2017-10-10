|TOP PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jonathan Toews
|$7100
|$6400
|W
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|$8200
|$8300
|W
|Patrick Kane
|$8600
|$7900
|D
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|$5400
|$4800
|D
|Seth Jones
|$4900
|$5200
|G
|Corey Crawford
|$8700
|$7800
|Take Toews, his new conditioning is paying dividends… Tarasenko is firing on all cylinders… Even on a B2B, Kane is a beast… The price is right for offensive dynamo Ekman-Larsson tonight in a very favorable matchup… Look for Jones and the Predators to break the schneid tonight against the Flyers… The Habs’ offense hasn’t really clicked yet; Crawford should be rested and ready for them.
|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Dylan Larkin
|$5100
|$4700
|W
|Martin Frk
|N/A
|$4400
|W
|Anthony Mantha
|$4800
|$5300
|D
|Noah Hanifin
|$3900
|$3900
|D
|Dion Phaneuf
|$4100
|$4600
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7600
|$7300
|For those looking for bargains these mid-range players should suit your taste… Detroit’s second line is a solid play vs porous Dallas D… Hanifin is starting to make an impact offensively, tallying a goal on five shots in his last game; buy now while he’s still cheap… Phaneuf is a nice value tonight in a road matchup against Vancouver… Markstrom played really well between the pipes in Vancouver’s opener, and is a solid value play while he’s hot.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Tyler Seguin
|$8100
|$7000
|W
|Alexander Radulov
|$5900
|$6100
|W
|Jamie Benn
|$7800
|$6700
|D
|John Klingberg
|$5600
|$5400
|D
|Ryan McDonagh
|$5000
|$4900
|G
|Henrik Lundqvist
|$8500
|$7800
|For the true gambler here are some picks that will wet your appetite… Tricky match-ups = high reward… Time for this Dallas trio to breakout? Could almost be considered value picks if you play Draft Kings… Klingberg continues the trend of risky Stars to play tonight… McDonagh’s price is based upon stats accumulated with a very different blue line corps; the combination of Shattenkirk, Skeji and Esposito will suppress his offensive production… “The King” is a terrific goalie, but he’s off to a rough start and now has to deal with the white-hot Tarasenko; start him at your own risk.