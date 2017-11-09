|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|
|$9200
|$8000
|W
|
|$7600
|$7200
|W
|
|$6000
|$5500
|D
| Victor Hedman
|$6300
|$6200
|D
| Michael Del Zotto
|$4200
|$4200
|G
| Cam Talbot
|$8600
|$7300
|A wild open game favors Edmonton. Stacking Oilers at Devils tonight. Del Zotto is a sneaky add. Hedman is a beast with 5 points in last 4 games.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jonathan Toews
|$6800
|$6600
|W
|Patrick Kane
|$8500
|$7500
|W
|Brandon Saad
|$6200
|$6800
|D
|Duncan Keith
|$5600
|$5300
|D
|Brent Seabrook
|$4900
|$4300
|G
|Corey Crawford
|$9100
|$7400
|The Blackhawks are full of high risk picks due to a tight road matchup tonight. Players should be leery of getting sucked into Chicago’s current malaise.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|$4900
|$4900
|W
|
|$5500
|$5200
|C
|Matthew Tkachuk
|$5900
|$4700
|D
| Ivan Provorov
|$4200
|$5500
|D
| Darnell Nurse
|$3600
|$3500
|G
|Brian Elliott
|$7600
|$7600
|Pacioretty sits quietly at a 30-goal pace. He is a good value at DraftKings if you are targeting mid-range stars. And don’t forget these other value picks as well. Tkachuk has 10 points in 15 games. Nugent-Hopkins has 9 points in 14 games plus a favorable matchup tonight. Nurse and Provorov provide value to the other important categories another than points.
