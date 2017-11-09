Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C
Connor McDavid
$9200 $8000
W
Leon Draisaitl
$7600 $7200
W
Patrick Maroon
$6000 $5500
D  Victor Hedman $6300 $6200
D  Michael Del Zotto $4200 $4200
G  Cam Talbot $8600 $7300
A wild open game favors Edmonton. Stacking Oilers at Devils tonight.  Del Zotto is a sneaky add.  Hedman is a beast with 5 points in last 4 games.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Jonathan Toews $6800 $6600
W Patrick Kane $8500 $7500
W Brandon Saad $6200 $6800
D Duncan Keith $5600 $5300
D Brent Seabrook $4900 $4300
G Corey Crawford $9100 $7400
The Blackhawks are full of high risk picks due to a tight road matchup tonight. Players should be leery of getting sucked into Chicago’s current malaise.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins $4900 $4900
W
Max Pacioretty
$5500 $5200
C Matthew Tkachuk $5900 $4700
D  Ivan Provorov $4200 $5500
D  Darnell Nurse $3600 $3500
Brian Elliott $7600 $7600
Pacioretty sits quietly at a 30-goal pace. He is a good value at DraftKings if you are targeting mid-range stars.  And don’t forget these other value picks as well.  Tkachuk has 10 points in 15 games.  Nugent-Hopkins has 9 points in 14 games plus a favorable matchup tonight.  Nurse and Provorov provide value to the other important categories another than points.
