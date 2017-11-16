|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Steven Stamkos
|$8700
|$7700
|W
|Nikita Kucherov
|$9000
|$8000
|W
|Max Pacioretty
|$7200
|$6700
|D
|Shea Weber
|$5200
|$6000
|D
|Jared Spurgeon
|$4600
|$4800
|G
|Jake Allen
|$8400
|$7200
|A wide open game favors Tampa Bay. Stacking Bolts at at home against the Stars tonight… Pacioretty has 7 points in last 6 games.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Tyler Seguin
|$7800
|$7200
|W
|Jason Spezza
|$5200
|$3800
|W
|Devin Shore
|$3700
|$3600
|D
|John Carlson
|$5800
|$5600
|D
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|$5800
|$5300
|G
|Devan Dubnyk
|$9200
|$8000
|High risk picks due to tough road matchup. Beware getting sucked into Dallas’ road woes. Spezza as a left wing has not been as successful as hoped. The chemistry of the second line has suffered as a result.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Matt Duchene
|$4900
|$5500
|W
|Ondrej Palat
|$4900
|$4400
|C
|Derick Brassard
|$4900
|$5600
|D
|Ivan Provorov
|$4100
|$5000
|D
|Charlie McAvoy
|$3800
|$4400
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7500
|$7600
|Duchene’s looking to make a positive impression after a poor Swedish series, hooking up with Bobby Ryan could be the key… Palat’s another cold player but the matchup is right for a bounce back… Brassard has 4 points in last 3 games.