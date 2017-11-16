Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Steven Stamkos $8700 $7700
W Nikita Kucherov $9000 $8000
W Max Pacioretty $7200 $6700
D Shea Weber $5200 $6000
D Jared Spurgeon $4600 $4800
G Jake Allen $8400 $7200
A wide open game favors Tampa Bay. Stacking Bolts at at home against the Stars tonight… Pacioretty has 7 points in last 6 games.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Tyler Seguin $7800 $7200
W Jason Spezza $5200 $3800
W Devin Shore $3700 $3600
D John Carlson $5800 $5600
D Shayne Gostisbehere $5800 $5300
G Devan Dubnyk $9200 $8000
High risk picks due to tough road matchup. Beware getting sucked into Dallas’ road woes. Spezza as a left wing has not been as successful as hoped. The chemistry of the second line has suffered as a result.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Matt Duchene $4900 $5500
W Ondrej Palat $4900 $4400
C Derick Brassard $4900 $5600
D Ivan Provorov $4100 $5000
D Charlie McAvoy $3800 $4400
Jacob Markstrom $7500 $7600
Duchene’s looking to make a positive impression after a poor Swedish series, hooking up with Bobby Ryan could be the key… Palat’s another cold player but the matchup is right for a bounce back… Brassard has 4 points in last 3 games.

Darryl Houston Smith

