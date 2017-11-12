|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|$7000
|$6500
|W
|Alex Ovechkin
|$9000
|$7800
|W
|Devante Smith-Pelly
|$3400
|$3800
|D
|Drew Doughty
|$5500
|$5600
|D
|Hampus Lindholm
|$4200
|$4100
|G
|Martin Jones
|$8800
|$7400
|The top line of the Washington Capitals has blown up with the addition of Smith-Pelly whose physical play has opened up lots of extra space for Kuznetsov and Ovechkin to work their magic in.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jonathan Toews
|$6500
|$6300
|W
|Richard Panik
|$5200
|$5000
|W
|Brandon Saad
|$5600
|$5300
|D
|Oscar Klefbom
|$5500
|$5300
|D
|Duncan Keith
|$5300
|$4900
|G
|Corey Crawford
|$8900
|$7600
|The first line of the Blackhawks is overworked and offensively underproductive.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Anze Kopitar
|$6500
|$6800
|W
|Dustin Brown
|$5600
|$5600
|C
|Alex Iafallo
|$3800
|$3600
|D
|Christian Djoos
|$3500
|$3300
|D
|Darnell Nurse
|$3700
|$3500
|G
|Keith Kinkaid
|$7400
|$7100
|The play of the Los Angeles Kings has been very solid and the resurrection of Kopitar and Brown are at the center of this turnaround.