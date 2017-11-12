Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Evgeny Kuznetsov $7000 $6500
W Alex Ovechkin $9000 $7800
W Devante Smith-Pelly $3400 $3800
D Drew Doughty $5500 $5600
D Hampus Lindholm $4200 $4100
G Martin Jones $8800 $7400
The top line of the Washington Capitals has blown up with the addition of Smith-Pelly whose physical play has opened up lots of extra space for Kuznetsov and Ovechkin to work their magic in.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Jonathan Toews $6500 $6300
W Richard Panik $5200 $5000
W Brandon Saad $5600 $5300
D Oscar Klefbom $5500 $5300
D Duncan Keith $5300 $4900
G Corey Crawford $8900 $7600
The first line of the Blackhawks is overworked and offensively underproductive.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Anze Kopitar $6500 $6800
W Dustin Brown $5600 $5600
C Alex Iafallo $3800 $3600
D Christian Djoos $3500 $3300
D Darnell Nurse $3700 $3500
Keith Kinkaid $7400 $7100
The play of the Los Angeles Kings has been very solid and the resurrection of Kopitar and Brown are at the center of this turnaround.

