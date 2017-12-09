|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Auston Matthews
|$7800
|$7700
|W
|David Pastrnak
|$7400
|$6900
|W
|Josh Anderson
|$5200
|$6000
|D
|Dougie Hamilton
|$4900
|$4800
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4700
|$5200
|G
|Martin Jones
|$8800
|$8200
|Auston has 26 points in 25 games. Pasta has been cooking with four points in last three games. Looking for a nice rebound from Anderson. Rielly remains a fantastic bargain in FanDuel, while Hamilton is a nice value play on both sites.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Joe Thornton
|$5300
|$4100
|W
|Timo Meier
|$3500
|$3500
|W
|Joe Pavelski
|$6600
|$5600
|D
|Kris Letang
|$6800
|$6200
|D
|John Klingberg
|$5400
|$5500
|G
|Frederik Andersen
|$8700
|$7800
|Just 19 points in last 27 games and -5 +/- for Joe. On a brighter note, Meier’s line has produced four goals in their last 10 games. Letang will need to protect his own end against the Leafs, which could (and should) lower his offensive ceiling for tonight.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Brayden Point
|$5200
|$5600
|W
|Patric Hornqvist
|$6300
|$6800
|C
|Andrew Shaw
|$3900
|$4200
|D
|Zdeno Chara
|$4100
|$3800
|D
|Brady Skjei
|$4100
|$3800
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7700
|$7700
|Three cheap picks with well rounded games and decent playing time. Point has three points in his last three games. Hornqvist has four points in last three games. Shaw has six points in his last six games and is now on the Habs first line. Chara and Skjei are identically-priced bargains (FD & DFS).