|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jack Eichel
|$7300
|$7200
|W
|Jakub Voracek
|$7700
|$7000
|W
|Claude Giroux
|$7300
|$6800
|D
|Aaron Ekblad
|$4700
|$5100
|D
|Ivan Provorov
|$4200
|$5000
|G
|Carey Price
|$8600
|$7800
|Eichel has 4 points in last 2 games. Voracek has 12 points in last 8 games. Giroux has 4 points in last 2 games. Ekblad and Provorov are two young value plays on the blue line. Price is a nice value in DK.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Derek Stepan
|$5600
|$4400
|W
|Jason Zucker
|$5600
|$6100
|W
|Kyle Okposo
|$5400
|$4000
|D
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|$5300
|$4700
|D
|Ryan Suter
|$5600
|$5200
|G
|Braden Holtby
|$9300
|$8400
|Stepan has only 2 points in last 6 games. Zucker has 0 points in last 5 games. Okposo has only 3 points in 11 games. Ekman-Larsson and Suter are terrific players, but not the best values tonight. Holtby is both expensive and risky tonight.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Vincent Trocheck
|$6400
|$6900
|W
|Radim Vrbata
|$3600
|$3200
|C
|Evgenii Dadonov
|$4900
|$5100
|D
|Alex Goligoski
|$3600
|$3400
|D
|Jakob Chychrun
|$3500
|$3200
|G
|Robin Lehner
|$7400
|$7200
|Trocheck has 10 points in last 8 games. Vrabata is our low-budget special. Dadonov is back, and has 3 points in last 2 games. Chychrun could be on the verge of a major breakout.