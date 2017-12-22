Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Jack Eichel $7300 $7200
W Jakub Voracek $7700 $7000
W Claude Giroux $7300 $6800
D Aaron Ekblad $4700 $5100
D Ivan Provorov $4200 $5000
G Carey Price $8600 $7800
Eichel has 4 points in last 2 games. Voracek has 12 points in last 8 games. Giroux has 4 points in last 2 games. Ekblad and Provorov are two young value plays on the blue line. Price is a nice value in DK.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Derek Stepan $5600 $4400
W Jason Zucker $5600 $6100
W Kyle Okposo $5400 $4000
D Oliver Ekman-Larsson $5300 $4700
D Ryan Suter $5600 $5200
G Braden Holtby $9300 $8400
Stepan has only 2 points in last 6 games. Zucker has 0 points in last 5 games. Okposo has only 3 points in 11 games. Ekman-Larsson and Suter are terrific players, but not the best values tonight. Holtby is both expensive and risky tonight.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Vincent Trocheck $6400 $6900
W Radim Vrbata $3600 $3200
C Evgenii Dadonov $4900 $5100
D Alex Goligoski $3600 $3400
D Jakob Chychrun $3500 $3200
Robin Lehner $7400 $7200
Trocheck has 10 points in last 8 games. Vrabata is our low-budget special. Dadonov is back, and has 3 points in last 2 games. Chychrun could be on the verge of a major breakout.

