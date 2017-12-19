|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Steven Stamkos
|$8300
|$7800
|W
|Nikita Kucherov
|$9000
|$8000
|W
|Alexander Radulov
|$6300
|$5600
|D
|P.K. Subban
|$5700
|$5200
|D
|Torey Krug
|$5500
|$5100
|G
|Anton Khudobin
|$7400
|$7900
|Stamkos and Kucherov are still blazing as two-thirds of the league’s most prolific line. Radulov is on pace for 27 goals.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Patrick Marleau
|$3800
|$3100
|W
|Zack Hyman
|$3500
|$3200
|W
|William Nylander
|$6400
|$5700
|D
|John Carlson
|$5800
|$6100
|D
|Ryan McDonagh
|$5500
|$4800
|G
|Pekka Rinne
|$8900
|$8000
|Marleau’s on pace for 27 goals. Only 6 goals in 34 games for Hyman. Despite riding shotgun with Auston Matthews for most of 2017-18, Nylander has only scored 5 goals in 34 games.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jordan Staal
|$6600
|$6600
|W
|Alex Tuch
|$3500
|$3100
|C
|Justin Williams
|$6500
|$6800
|D
|Charlie McAvoy
|$4400
|$4600
|D
|Brady Skjei
|$4100
|$3600
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7400
|$7400
|3 points in last 2 games for Staal and Williams. Tuch is a useable 2-way forward averaging 14 minutes of ice time. 3 points in last 2 games.