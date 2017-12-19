Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Steven Stamkos $8300 $7800
W Nikita Kucherov $9000 $8000
W Alexander Radulov $6300 $5600
D P.K. Subban $5700 $5200
D Torey Krug $5500 $5100
G Anton Khudobin $7400 $7900
Stamkos and Kucherov are still blazing as two-thirds of the league’s most prolific line. Radulov is on pace for 27 goals.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Patrick Marleau $3800 $3100
W Zack Hyman $3500 $3200
W William Nylander $6400 $5700
D John Carlson $5800 $6100
D Ryan McDonagh $5500 $4800
G Pekka Rinne $8900 $8000
Marleau’s on pace for 27 goals. Only 6 goals in 34 games for Hyman. Despite riding shotgun with Auston Matthews for most of 2017-18, Nylander has only scored 5 goals in 34 games.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Jordan Staal $6600 $6600
W Alex Tuch $3500 $3100
C Justin Williams $6500 $6800
D Charlie McAvoy $4400 $4600
D Brady Skjei $4100 $3600
Jacob Markstrom $7400 $7400
3 points in last 2 games for Staal and Williams. Tuch is a useable 2-way forward averaging 14 minutes of ice time. 3 points in last 2 games.

