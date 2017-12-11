Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Mark Scheifele $7800 $7500
W Kyle Connor $4500 $5200
W Blake Wheeler $7800 $7400
D Aaron Ekblad $4800 $4800
D Brady Skjei $4100 $3600
G John Gibson $8100 $7700
Stack these Jets at home against Vancouver. This line has produced 17 goals this season, tied for 5th in the NHL.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Derek Grant $3800 $3100
W Nick Ritchie $3500 $3200
W Corey Perry $6400 $5700
D Ryan McDonagh $5300 $4500
D Dustin Byfuglien $5200 $5100
G Braden Holtby $9200 $7900
The Ducks first line will likely be involved a low-scoring matchup tonight against Carolina. We advise a strong fade on this trio.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Vincent Trocheck $6600 $6600
W Colton Sceviour $3500 $3100
C Jonathan Huberdeau $6500 $6800
D Jacob Slavin $3600 $3300
D Noah Hanifin $3600 $3500
Jacob Markstrom $7700 $7200
The Panthers’ top line is always a good low-cost value.
