|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Mark Scheifele
|$7800
|$7500
|W
|Kyle Connor
|$4500
|$5200
|W
|Blake Wheeler
|$7800
|$7400
|D
|Aaron Ekblad
|$4800
|$4800
|D
|Brady Skjei
|$4100
|$3600
|G
|John Gibson
|$8100
|$7700
|Stack these Jets at home against Vancouver. This line has produced 17 goals this season, tied for 5th in the NHL.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Derek Grant
|$3800
|$3100
|W
|Nick Ritchie
|$3500
|$3200
|W
|Corey Perry
|$6400
|$5700
|D
|Ryan McDonagh
|$5300
|$4500
|D
|Dustin Byfuglien
|$5200
|$5100
|G
|Braden Holtby
|$9200
|$7900
|The Ducks first line will likely be involved a low-scoring matchup tonight against Carolina. We advise a strong fade on this trio.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Vincent Trocheck
|$6600
|$6600
|W
|Colton Sceviour
|$3500
|$3100
|C
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$6500
|$6800
|D
|Jacob Slavin
|$3600
|$3300
|D
|Noah Hanifin
|$3600
|$3500
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7700
|$7200
|The Panthers’ top line is always a good low-cost value.