Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 Season Preview

Another hockey season begins with the Detroit Red Wings looking to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. They missed the playoffs the last seven years, so if they fall short again it would make it eight. Before making a prediction an analysis of the team’s current roster will be critiqued. A summary of each player will be presented by position starting with the forwards. Each player will be prefaced with their jersey number and position.

Forwards

(14) Robby Fabbri (C)

Fabbri has shown he can score goals, but has a history of constant injuries. If he can maintain his health, he will be an asset to the team, but it’s a big if.

(18) Andrew Copp (C)

Copp was signed for 5 years in 2022, and was underwhelming in his first season. He did have muscle core surgery before last season, so it may have been the reason for his sub-par Production. The team is counting on him to improve.

(23) Lucas Raymond (LW)

Raymond seemed to encounter a sophomore slump last season as his production regressed. Opposing teams focused on him, and knocked him around a bit. He bulked up a bit during the offseason. He is counting on being harder to knock off the puck.

(24) Klim Kostin (C)

Kostin was acquired in a trade with Edmonton on 06/29/23.

It seems like the main reason for his acquisition is to add size and grit on the bottom 6 forwards. The Red Wings were easily pushed around last season.

(27) Michael Rasmussen (C)

Rasmussen asserted himself last season by using his big body to get into position to score and/or set up teammates. He missed the end of last season with an injury, but claims to be healed now. He is listed as a center, but has been utilized

As a winger.

(36) Christian Fischer (RW)

Fischer was signed as an UFA last summer. He was also added to provide grit on the bottom 6 forwards.

(37) J.T. Compher (LW)

Compher was also signed as an UFA to add scoring on the top 2 lines. Currently he is projected to play on the second line.

(57) David Perron (LW)

Perron had a good season scoring 24 goals. He plays a tough game. He will probably rotate between the first and second forward lines.

71 Dylan Larkin (C)

Captain Larkin had a good season, and is looking to even do better. He is a fast skater and knows how to score. One of the best players on the team.

88 Daniel Sprong (RW)

Another UFA signing Sprong was able to score 21 goals in 66 games with Seattle last season with limited ice time. He has a quick hard shot. The Red Wings are expecting even more from Sprong with increased ice time.

90 Joe Veleno (C)

Velano had an OK season, but the team is expecting more. He showed more jump and energy during the Pre-Season by going to the net and scoring. The Red Wings want it to continue.

93 Alex DeBrincat (RW)

Obtained in a trade with Ottawa, the Red Wings finally obtained a pure goal scorer. DeBrincat has the ability to score over 40 goals with his quick shot. While small in stature, he isn’t afraid to mix it up.

Coach Derek Lalonde plans to start the season with 12 forwards.

Defensemen

2 Olli Maatta (D)

Maatta is known more as a stay-at-home defenseman. He is not flashy and plays a safe game without taking too many chances.

3 Justin Holl (D)

Holl was signed as an UFA in July. He is another stay-at-home type of defender. He was primarily a depth signing.

8 Ben Chiarot (D)

Chiarot is another stay-at-home defenseman who also plays a physical game. Something the team needs more from their defensemen this season.

41 Shane Gostisbehere (D)

Gostisbehere was signed as another UFA last July. He adds bite on the offensive side of play, and can also quarterback the power play. The team is hoping for additional offense from Shane along with steady defensive play.

46 Jeff Petry (D)

Petry was obtained in another trade with Ottawa in July. It is kind of a coming home for Jeff as he is from the Detroit area. He is another stay- at- home defenseman that plays a steady game.

53 Moritz Seider (D)

Seider is starting his third season, and is considered the number one defenseman on the team. He plays smart and isn’t afraid to mix it up, goading the other team’s players into penalties on a regular basis. He had the so-called sophomore slump last season, and is looking to ramp up his play to another level.

96 Jake Walman (D)

Walman had a good season during 2022-23. He is a fast skater, and provided offense. He was paired with Moritz Seider on the top defense pairing on the team. More is expected this season.

Coach Derek Lalonde plans to start the season with 7 Defensemen.

Goaltenders

34 Alex Lyon (G)

Lyon was signed as an UFA in July primarily as a backup to Ville Husso. There is a possibility he could be sent to the minor leagues, but not right now.

35 Ville Husso (G)

Husso played in 56 games last season, and seemed to fade as the season went on. He was also dealing with a minor injury which may have been a reason in the drop off in his performance. Until that point, he had not participated in more than 40 games. The increased workload and injury seemed to factor in his declining statistics. The plan for him this season is to lighten his workload to keep him fresh.

47 James Reimer (G)

Reimer was signed as an UFA in July, also as a backup goaltender to Ville Husso. He played the previous season in San Jose which did not have a very good team, which didn’t help his stats. It is assumed he will have a better record on the Red Wings while providing experience in goal.

Coach Derek Lalonde plans to start the season with 3 Goaltenders. The reasoning for carrying 3 goaltenders to start the season is to avoid losing one if placed on waivers. Some NHL teams need additional goaltending, and would claim one for certain if he is put on waivers.

Season Synopsis

Last season the Red Wings finished with 80 points, a 6-point improvement from the previous season. The point total to qualify for the playoffs last season was 92 points, so the Red Wings were 12 points shy. The team is looking for improvement this season, increasing their point totals. There has been a big turnover since last season, so there may be an issue concerning team chemistry going forward.

There should be improvement in team scoring this season with the addition the new of players, but the real question will be the defense. Beyond the top defensive pairing, the rest of the defense pairings are questionable. The thinking here is it won’t be good enough to make the playoffs. Goaltending is also a concern. As stated previously Ville Husso slumped towards the end of last season.

The Red Wings finished seventh in the tough Atlantic Division last season, and it may be even tougher for them to advance this season. There are a few reasons for this concern. First the top teams are still pretty much the top teams. Also, Buffalo and Ottawa appear to be further along in their rebuilds. Most pundits figure the Red Wings will finish six or seventh. Las Vegas has the Red Wings finishing with a total of 86 points, so short of making the playoffs. The Red Wings should make the playoff race interesting for a while, but may fall short again. Maybe next season.