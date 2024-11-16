Denver Races Past North Dakota, 5-2 (Images included)

Grand Forks, ND — The Denver Pioneers showed UND fans why they’re ranked number one in the nation. The Pioneers scored two in the first and two in the second, and they added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes of the third period to remain unbeaten in 11 games. When the final horn sounded, UND had lost 5-2. It’s not an overstatement to say that the Pioneers are on a heater; dating back to last season, they’ve won 20 games in a row.

Friday night, it just wasn’t UND’s night. UND had difficulty generating offense and establishing play in the offensive zone. When they entered the zone, the Pioneers did an excellent job getting into the shooting lanes and blocking shots. It was a tough night for the Fighting Hawks. Their effort just wasn’t good enough.

“When I talk about puck races and puck battles and getting around pucks, I didn’t think we did a good enough job in the offensive zone to have time in the ozone,” UND head coach Brad Berry said. “Don’t get me wrong, some guys did. I think you know the guys who had OZP time and those who didn’t have OZP time; we need more from them to give us a chance to win. We’re going to keep pushing here.”

UND has been decimated by injuries. UND is without Kaleb Johnson (indefinitely), Bennett Zmolek (indefinitely), Tanner Komzak (week-to-week), Cameron Berg (week-to-week), Andrew Strathmann (week-to-week), and Cody Croal (week-to-week), who remain out for this weekend’s series. For those counting that home, UND is without six players, many key players in the UND lineup.

Next man up, right?

Due to injuries, UND senior forward Dane Montgomery is getting an opportunity to play on the back end. Montgomery is playing in the third defensive pairing with Jaden Jubenvill. Montgomery has played seven of UND’s 10 games and is third in points amongst UND d-men (1g-3a–4pts). Friday night, Montgomery scored his first goal of the season.

“We didn’t play together for a full 60 minutes,” UND defenseman Dane Montgomery said. “Don’t get me wrong; they played a good game. They’re fast. They’re quick, and they made good plays, but it’s not really about them; it’s more about us. We will look at the video tomorrow, reset, and be ready to go.”