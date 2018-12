Denver and North Dakota in Pictures, Game 1

On Friday night, the University of North Dakota took on their arch rival, the Denver Pioneers. Friday marked the return of senior forward Nick Jones. During his absence, the Fighting Hawks went 3-4-0.

Scoring for North Dakota Gavin Hain (the first of his career), Mark Senden, Matt Kiersted and Colton Poolman.

Pioneers forward Colin Staub scored the only goal for the Pioneers.