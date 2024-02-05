DeBrusk Optimistic on Boston Future

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Bruins returned to Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday afternoon to kick off the second half of their season after a week off. For some, like Brad Marchand, it was a time to spend with family; for others, like Jake DeBrusk, it was sun and fun. DeBrusk headed south to St. Bart’s with a few teammates. At the same time, Jeremy Swayman, David Pastrnak, and Head Coach Jim Montgomery went north to Toronto, Ontario, to participate in the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities.

“It was nice, I got a little sunburnt,” said DeBrusk post-skate. “It was nice to get away and enjoy the sun but it’s nice to be back and skating again.”

It didn’t take long for DeBrusk to go from sunlight to spotlight as he was asked about the upcoming trade deadline and his contract situation just a minute into his media availability. The former first-round draft pick (14th overall in 2015) took it all in stride.

“I’d like to be on the beach right now answering that,” said DeBrusk. “It’s felt pretty real to me all year. Ever since the season started in training camp, it’s one of those things that you want to get done as fast as possible. Obviously, we’re here now. When it comes to thoughts on that, I don’t really have any that’s fresh. It’s a month and a half til the trade deadline, so I hope (a contract) gets done quick.”

“I always have optimism. It would be pretty depressing if I didn’t have optimism that I’d be here,” said DeBrusk when asked if he’s optimistic about a deal getting done. “But It’s one of those things where I hope it gets done. I have an agent for a reason, and I’ve been in this organization for my whole career. I feel like I know where I stand in this lineup; I feel like I know where I am with the guys in this room and the city as well, the highs and the lows. It’s more so just playing my game.”

“You just focus on the little things, and everything should take care of itself. If you ask me around that time (of the deadline) and it isn’t done, I’d probably be a little more nervous.”

The last time DeBrusk had an expiring contract was in 2022. As that trade deadline approached, his name was involved in every Bruins trade rumor, but the restricted free agent signed a two-year contract extension to stay in Boston. Now, DeBrusk is looking at becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time. It’s probably his best chance to make the biggest payday of his career.

“It’s something to consider, it’s a business at the end of the day,” DeBrusk said. “In saying that, I think it’s one of those things where it gets talked about you more when you’re actually in it. I’m so used to being here I don’t have any complaints on that. I look at that, people more so ask me, about the fascination of it (free agency). hopefully it doesn’t get to that point.”

“That’s where I come from,” added the 27-year-old forward. “I don’t even want to have that option. In saying that I understand it is the first kick at the can. I hope it gets done.”

“I think I’m more open to a longer term,” DeBrusk said. “I think everybody wants to be a Bruin for as long as they can. I don’t have a number that I’m exact on, on either side. That goes between my agent and (Bruins GM) Don Sweeney to get down to all the numbers and that stuff. I’ve been lucky enough to be here for seven years now; I wouldn’t mind getting another, however many more I can get.”

Despite a slow 2023-24 season start, DeBrusk has found his groove throughout December and January. After tallying only nine points (four goals and five assists) in 21 games, DeBrusk has racked up 16 points through 26 games.

“If I’m playing my game I can play anywhere and be productive. I’m just going to try and build on that. Obviously got some good rest and just try and stay as healthy as I can,” said DeBrusk.

DeBrusk missed the Bruins last game before the break, a 6-2 win over the Flyers in Philadelphia on December 27, with an undisclosed injury. He will be good to go for the start of Boston’s seven-game home stand on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.