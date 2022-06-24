Another spin of the coaching carousel

Dallas brings in DeBoer

A new era of Dallas Stars hockey has begun as Pete DeBoer, who brings a proven track record of success to Dallas with him, was named the 25th head coach in franchise history this week. That is a lot of head coaches since moving to Dallas from Minnesota in 1993, hopefully, De Boer will be able to plant his flag in Dallas for a good long stint.

The two-time Stanley Cup Finalist DeBoer says he has big plans for the Stars, aiming to “unlock” the team’s offensive potential with all eyes on bringing the Stanley Cup back to Texas.

Barry Trotz remains on the sidelines

After turning down the Flyers and the Jets jobs he has spent the summer purchasing a new home in Nashville. He has said that he is not ready to return to the coaching ranks right away.