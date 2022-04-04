Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Boston Bruins 4/2/22
4
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Boston Bruins 4/2/22 by Carolyn Mooney
Boston, MA – Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates after the Bruins scored an empty-net goal during Saturday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Boston Bruins 4/2/22 by Carolyn Mooney
Jason Scales
Atlantic Division
April 3, 2022
Boston, MA – Sean Kuraly (7) and Yegor Chinakhov (59) take a lap before puck drop.
Boston, MA – Patrice Bergeron (37) prepares to take a faceoff during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Craig Smith (12) waits for the puck to drop at the face-off circle during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – David Pastrnak (88) attempts to pass the puck to a teammate in the offensive zone during Saturday night’s game on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – The Boston Bruins celebrate Erik Haula (56) scoring a goal to put them up 1-0 during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Craig Smith (12) shoots the puck during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Taylor Hall (71) attempts a back-handed shot during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Jake Bean (22) knocks Brad Marchand (63) off the puck during Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate Gustav Nyquist’s (14) game-tying goal during the first period of Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Yegor Chinakhov (59) handles the puck against Hampus Lindholm (27) during Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Charlie McAvoy (73) flips the puck over Hampus Lindholm (27) to an official during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Jake DeBrusk (74) looks at Sean Kuraly (7) before a faceoff during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Curtis Lazar (20) advances the puck against Dean Kukan (46) during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Nick Foligno (17) fights a Columbus Blue Jackets player after a whistle during Saturday night’s game on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Brad Marchand (63) skates after the puck during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Patrice Bergeron sets up a pass during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Erik Haula (56( celebrates his go-ahead goal during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Brandon Carlo (25) and Erik Haula (56) celebrate Haula’s go-ahead goal during Saturday night’s game agains the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Patrice Bergeron (37) and Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrate DeBrusk’s empty-net goal during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2 , 2022.
Boston, MA – The Boston Bruins celebrate an empty-net goal during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Sean Kuraly (7) looks into the stands during Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins on April 2, 2022. It was his first game back in Boston since signing with the Blue Jackets last off-season.
Boston, MA – Charlie Coyle (13) looks up into the stands while waiting for a faceoff during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
Boston, MA – Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates after the Bruins scored an empty-net goal during Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 2, 2022.
DFS
