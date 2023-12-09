CC and UND in Pictures, CC wins 3-2 in OT

Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota hockey team dropped game one of an NCHC conference series against the Colorado College. The Hawks would jump to a 2-0 lead with goals from Dylan James and Louis Jamernik V before the Tigers chipped away at the Hawks’ lead. Noah Laba’s two goals sandwich a game-tying goal from Max Burkholder. The game’s turning point was Graduate Senior Hunter Johannes’s untimely, undisciplined cross-checking penalty when UND was on the power play. I shot some pictures during the second period of Friday’s games.