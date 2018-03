Capitals beat Maple Leafs in Coors Light Stadium Series

The Washington Capitals improved to 3-0-0 in their three regular-season outdoor NHL game appearances by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5 to 2 in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

1st Star: John Carlson (1G, 2A)

2nd Star: Evgeny Kuznetsov (1G, 2A)

3rd Star: Nicklas Backstrom (1G, 2A)