Canisius vs. North Dakota in Pictures, Game Two

On Saturday night, the University of North Dakota finished off a two-game, non-conference sweep of the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Fighting Hawks outshot the Golden Griffins 77-23 on the weekend. This past weekend, UND rolled four lines and 19 Hawks skaters had points. Next weekend, the Fighting Hawks travel to Mankato to take on the Minnesota State Mavericks.