BSU vs UND in Pictures

Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota took on the Bemidji State Beaver in a two-game conference tilt. Here are some pictures from game one of the series. Here are a few things that stuck out from Friday’s game.

UND improves to 36-5-7 all-time against Beavers and has a 25-3-4 in Grand Forks. Since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, UND is now 6-1-6 in 3-on-3 overtime. Junior Forward Cameron Berg had his second career game where he recorded two goals, he also has six points over his last five games (3g-3a–6pts). Sophomore forward Owen McLaughlin is on a six-game point streak (2g-7a–9pts). The Hawks played 60+ minutes and didn’t take a single penalty, the last time that happened was Feb. 22, 1997, vs. Alaska Anchorage. Even more interesting, Jackson Blake’s dad Jason Blake played in that game.