BSU Outlasts UND, 2-1

Bemidji, MN — Friday, the Bemidji State University Beavers shocked the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks 2-1 in a non-conference matchup. Beavers forward Owen Sillenger scored at the 07:13 mark of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. The Beavers were able to hold on for the win.

Entering the series, BSU hadn’t won in seven games against UND (5-0-2). The same two teams will move to Grand Forks, ND for the rematch.