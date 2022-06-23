Boston Street Hockey Clinics Now Open

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins have partnered with SCORE Boston and the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department to host seven local Willie O’Ree Street Hockey Clinics beginning on Tuesday, July 5, at East Boston Memorial Stadium.



The clinics will run Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be open to any youth hockey players who wish to participate, regardless of enrollment in SCORE Boston programs. The clinics will focus on the fundamentals of hockey and will conclude with a scrimmage played by all participants.



The full schedule for the Willie O’Ree Street Hockey Clinics can be found below:



Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 8 – East Boston Memorial Stadium (143 Porter Street, East Boston, MA, 02128)



Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 – South Boston Christopher Lee Playground (775 E 1st Street, South Boston, MA, 02127)



Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 – Mattapan Hunt Almont Playground (39 Almont Street, Mattapan, MA, 02126)



Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 – Jamaica Plain White Stadium (450 Walnut Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130)



Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5 – Dorchester Garvey Playground (340 Neponset Avenue, Dorchester, MA, 02122)



Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12 – TBD



Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19 – East Boston Memorial Stadium (143 Porter Street, East Boston, MA, 02128)



From The Boston Bruins Media Communications.

Related