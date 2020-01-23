Boston College vs. Boston University Julia Monaco January 22, 2020 BU’s Sam Tucker starts out the game with an aggressive save BC’s Spencer Knight slides for the save BC’s Connor Moore celebrates a goal BU’s Logan Cockerill celebrates a goal Boston College players offer congratulatory high fives to teammates after a goal The BC Eagles celebrate a goal Logan Cockerill (BU) keeps an eye on the puck BC’s Julius Matilla fights off BU’s Case McCarthy and Jake Wise #32 Wilmer Skoog plays the puck close to the wall BU’s Sam Stevens fights for puck control after the puck drop Goalie Sam Tucker dives for the save Sam Tucker saves a goal BU goalie Sam Tucker braces for a shot on goal BC’s Matt Boldy preps for another shot on goal BC’s Logan Hutsko drives for the goal Julius Matilla (BC) and Trevor Zegras (BU) after a puck drop Alex Newhook chases the puck for another shot at goal Case McCarthy (BU) and Mike Hardman (BC) keep an eye on a fast-moving puck BU celebrates a goal with a team huddle BC’s Graham McPhee makes a break down the ice An ecstatic Drew Helleson piles his teammates after a goal BC’s Helleson celebrates a goal with his teammates BU goalie Sam Tucker after an opposing shot on goal Early in the first period, BU pushes hard for a goal Alex Newhook (BC) kicks off the game with a shot against Sam Tucker (BU) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related