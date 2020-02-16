Search
TD Garden fills up before the Championship game

The teams congratulate each other.

BC offers congratulatory high fives after defeating Harvard

Post-shove tension

Crimson #33 Badini shields from BC #22 Rasenen

Puck drop

#47 Dornbach stands defense

BC heads for a shot on goal

Crimson #13 Krusko springs into defense

Crimson #77 Thrum looks for a pass

Players dive for the puck as it plays off the wall

Crimson #47 Dornbach heads for the goal

Crimson #28 Bowlby plays the puck off the wall

The chaos of defending a goal

BC celebrates after a goal

#18 Boldy celebrates after a successful goal

BC #18 Newhook takes on two Crimson opponents

Harvard #18 Drury gets his game face on before the puck drop

BC #18 Newhook

#12 Boldy before the puck drop

BC #26 Matilla on the ice after a shot on goal

BC’s #11 McBain winds up for a stho on goal

Harvard #77 Thrun challenges BC #25 McLaughlin

BC #9 Hutsko

#44 Gibson guards teh goal

#20 Merulla outskates #14 Foskey

Harvard #28 Bowlby makes a break down the ice

Another puck drop

#30 Knight defends the goal

#16 Abruzzese makes a breakaway down the ice

Puck drop

#26 Matilla clears the puck around the goal

#33 Badini looks for a pass

BC #2 Karow shoves his opponent

BC’s team huddle before the game starts

Players stand attentive for the Pledge of Allegiance

BC listens to the lineup

BC lines up to hear the starting lineup of the consolation game of the Beanpot final

About The Author

Julia Monaco

