Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Thursday his company’s purchase of the naming rights for the arena hosting NHL Seattle’s games.

In his Instagram posted on Thursday, Bezos said: “I’m excited to announce that Amazon has bought the naming rights to the historic Seattle arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of calling it Amazon Arena, we’re naming it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. It will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL.”

NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke was thrilled with the news. In an interview with the Seattle Times, Leiweke said, “You go all the way back to 1962 when the building opened and what all of this stood for. Seattle was on the forefront, it was the World’s Fair, it was about the future. It was about exciting people about what was to come.”

The arena will be 100% powered by renewable electricity with the aim of a zero carbon footprint, minimal waste, sourcing food locally and no plastics by 2024.

Below is a video from NHL Seattle touting the various green features of Climate Pledge Arena: