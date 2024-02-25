3 Things UMD vs. UND

What a difference a week makes. After dropping two games to the Colorado College Tigers, the University of North Dakota hockey team was looking to rebound against the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. After giving up 13 games a week prior, UND tightened up defensively and did a better job protecting their goalie, Ludvig Perrson, who had a bounce-back weekend, stopping 43 of 45 shots for a .955 save percentage.

UND regained their scoring touch, torching the UMD goalie with 10 goals on the weekend. Sophomore forward Jackson Blake lead the way, adding (1g-6a-7pts).

The positive point we shouldn’t overlook is that UND swept the season series against UMD for the first time since the 2015-16 season. We all remember what happened that season. Finally, UND is 8-1 in the last nine games against the Bulldogs.

Jackson Blake Heating Up

Friday, Jackson Blake was the game’s top star, scoring (1g-4a-5pts). His five-point night was a career-high. Blake is the first UND player to record five points since March 12, 2021, when Collin Adams scored (2g-3a-5pts) against the Miami RedHawks in the first round of the NCHC playoffs. Even more remarkable is that Blake only played 14:19 minutes in Friday’s game, his lowest total of the season (s/t Brad E. Schlossman).

Blake finished the weekend with seven points (1g-6a-7pts). Blake sits in fifth place behind Boston College’s Will Smith (17g-34a-51pts), Gabe Perreault (15g-35a-50pts), and Cutter Gauthier (29g-19a-48pts), Boston University Macklin Celebrini (26g-22a-48pts). Blake is tied with Denver University’s Jack Devine (21g-24a-45pts). Can we say Hobey Baker?

Dylan James Turning Heads

One player who’s been turning heads is sophomore forward Dylan James; while he’s not lighting up the scoreboard or piling up the goals on a nightly basis, his efforts are getting noticed. James is also one of UND’s top penalty killers. On Saturday, he scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, to give UND a series sweep against their bitter rival, the UMD Bulldogs. With his two goals, James has (8g-7a-15pts), and his eight goals equals a career-high.

At the 17:43 mark of the third period, UND led 3-2 when UND forward Owen McLaughlin gained possession of the puck deep in the UND end. He flipped the puck high and landed in the UMD zone; it looked like a pitching wedge shot. James took possession of the puck and raced towards the Bulldog net, scoring stick side. The UMD goalie, Matthew Thiessen, never had a chance. Speed Kills!

Garrett Pyke Making an Impact

Garrett Pyke transferred from the University of Alaska and has never played for a conference title or played in the NCAA tourney. In his senior season, finally, he’s getting that chance. Pyke is making an impact in his final collegiate season.

“It was exciting last year; my team went on a run, so I’m looking at it the same way,” Pyke said. “We’re looking at the Penrose and to make a deep run, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Pyke also mentors and leads by example for some of the younger d-men on the UND hockey team.

“Garrett Pyke has been a huge role model for me this season,” freshman defenseman Abram Wiebe said. “Looking back, I met him in the summer. Being able to connect with him and being in a relationship with him before coming to UND, having a lot of experience at the college level, and being able to show me the ways of college hockey helped me. Doing some extra skills after practice or on a day off. He’s been a huge part of our success this year, and he’s a guy that I look up to.”