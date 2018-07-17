Small Saves: All Dreams are Possible

Hi everyone!

I’d like to give a special thank you to Mike Edge of Pucksters. He sent me a wonderful present which consisted of a professional mic. Now I can offer my podcast professionally! Thank you so much. My next broadcast will be a “How to draw Small Saves” tutorial. I’m thinking next Sunday, but I will confirm day and time in the next newszine (and Facebook)

Speaking of Facebook, while I very much enjoy posting my latest cartoon on the various sites which have been kind enough to give me permission to do so, if I post too many, Facebook freezes my account and removes the posts. So, moving forward I will be posting to just my Facebook page and the sites who have made me an administrator. So please feel free to visit my page at https://www.facebook.com/ smallsaves and share with your friends. I’ll be posting to a few sites, but just in small amounts so I don’t get blocked.

Here is the latest cartoon!

I’ve been drawing Small Saves for many years now and I absolutely love doing so. I’ve amassed quite a large amount of original Small Saves cartoons. I draw the originals on 11×17″ paper. These are the black and white inked in originals. I then go to a copy place like FedEx or Staples and make a few reduced-sized copies. This way, when I go to color them in and I make a mistake (and I make quite a few!) the original isn’t ruined. I then color in the copy. That’s the finished product you see posted or in one of his cartoon collection books.

Since the originals are stored away, I thought it’s kind of a shame that they aren’t enjoyed. So, I’m now offering them for sale. If there was a past cartoon that you liked and want to own the original, feel free to contact me. I make my cartoons affordable, so owning one (or 2, 3, 4…) can be enjoyed by everyone. I mail them out unframed in a sturdy mailing tube. I found that purchasers enjoy picking out the frame and matting for themselves, as they want to match the rooms theme/color decor, etc. Plus with shipping, glass can break easily and shipping can get costly. I also do custom Small Saves artwork, along with basically anything you may need (team logo, drawing, book illustration, etc.)

Here’s just a tiny sample of the many pieces I have.

I wanted to share a page from https://www.facebook.com/ SyracuseHockeyMom/ Christie Casciano Burns.

Anchor, Author & USA Hockey Magazine Columnist at WSYR-TV

News Anchor at WSYR NewsChannel 9 Her new book is coming out in August. I can’t wait to read her book, as I love all her articles in USA Hockey Magazine and her “Puck Hog” book series. She just showed me one of the pages… with the Puck Hog and Small Saves cartoon. 😊 See everyone next week! Jay… and Small Saves!