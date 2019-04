2019 Frozen Four Practice in Photos

On Wednesday, April 10th, the Providence College Friars, Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, Massachusetts Minutemen, and Denver Pioneers practiced and warmed up on the ice at the KeyBank Center ahead of their Frozen Four games on Thursday. PC and UMD face off at 5:00 pm on Thursday, and UMass plays DU later that night, currently scheduled for 8:30.