WMU and UND in Pictures, UND wins 5-2

Grand Forks, ND — On Saturday night, the UND hockey team wrapped up a series sweep of the Western Michigan Broncos.

After losing four straight to usher in the new year, UND has gone 8-1-1 since, including a six-game winning streak. The Hawks have gotten points in 10 straight games to take command of the conference standing’s race. A win next weekend would give UND back-to-back-to-back Penrose Cups.

After being swept by Western Michigan in January, the Fighting Hawks players had this game circled on their calendars.

“We went into Western and we battled hard but didn’t come up with any wins,” Caulfield said. “We knew we owed them a couple of games here at the Ralph. We always played hard in our building. We weren’t gonna make it easy on them.”

With the win, UND improves to 21-11-1, and 16-5-1 NCHC. UND also improves to fifth in the Pairwise Rankings. With the loss, WMU drops to 20-10-1, and 12-9-1 NCHC.

