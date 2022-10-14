Will This Be Horvat’s Final Season in Vancouver?

by | Oct 14, 2022

In the NHL, there are teams with great players, there are plainly great teams and then there’s the Vancouver Canucks.  If you’re a Canucks fan, don’t start throwing vitriol my way yet, because I too believe that the Canucks  have some great players and could be a great team down the road.  With the hiring of head coach Bruce Boudreau during the mid-season meltdown last December, the Canucks front office under president Jim Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin took the initial steps to help get this sinking ship off the rocks and at least back into shallow waters.  Under Boudreau, the Canucks did finish up 32-15-10  with him at the helm and missed the playoffs by six points.

Well, those six points might have been six thousand because Vancouver has only made the postseason once since 2014-15 and they did it under the umbrella of the 2020 Covid-19 season debacle.  It’s a sad state of affairs when an NHL team faces the demise of its season before Christmas but Boudreau kept this team from sinking totally into the abyss.  Now, the hard part starts.  Bruce Boudreau cannot blame any other coach other than himself for whatever happens this year and the Canucks’ players can’t just strap on blame throwers and take each other out.  Whether you sink or swim, you have to do so as a team and the Canucks need to find this out the hard way this season,  The best teams figure it out and those are the franchises you still playing hockey well into May and even June when everyone else has headed out to the lakes or the golf course.

Bo Horvat – the captain as a leader or a distraction this season?

Bo Horvat enters his third season as the Canucks team captain and looks to expand his leadership role this season.  The 2013 first round  draft pick (ninth player picked overall) has spent his entire NHL career in Vancouver and looks to continue staying in Canada’s west coast for the conceivable future.  What the term conceivable means, however, could be dampened by the fact that Horvat enters the 2022-23 postseason as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and his long-term prospects in a Canucks uniform may in fact not be longer in term than next spring. Horvat enters the final year of his six year, $33 million dollar contract with the Canucks and the distractions surrounding his impending free agency are already sending ripple waves around Vancouver.  Horvat is considered one of the rocks on the Canucks bench and the third line center provides the necessary veteran leadership this young team sorely needs entering the 2022-23 campaign.

Horvat has a career-high season in 2021-22 with 31 goals and 21 assists for 52 total points in 70 games played.  Combined with first line center J.T. Miller, the Canucks are not lacking in offensive firepower from these teammates.  Miiller, for his part, led the Canucks in all offensive production with 32 goals and 67 assists last year.  Both Miller and Horvat were due to become UFA’s after this season but Miller chose to avoid the dark contract cloud over his playing time and entered training camp with a new seven year, $56 million dollar extension (with an annual average value of $8 million dollars.)  Horvat, on the other hand, chose not to enter into any contract extension talks with the Canucks front office (sounds like an Aaron Judge-type move contractually) and decided to just play out the season and see what happens down the road.

Despite playing without a new contract or any type of extension, Horvat still plans on anchoring the Canucks’ third line with line mates Vasily Podkolzin and Conor Garland as the new season unfolds.  Horvat finished off the 21-22 season prematurely with a broken leg; with rehab workouts early on this summer, Horvat at least in the preseason looks to be back with a clean bill of health.  Vancouver seems inclined to keep Bo Horvat in on the Canucks’ bench after this season but is reluctant to rush contract talks now that the preseason is over and games are now “for real.”  J.T. Miller’s contract extension probably gives the Canucks’ front office a bit more breathing room and the Horvat contract talks will probably begin in earnest as this season starts unfolding. As Darren Dreger reported: “The #Canucks are in no hurry to sign Bo Horvat . . .they’d like to keep Horvat  . . .but it feels like there’s a concession required, it’s going to have to come from the player’s side.”  For now, Bo Horvat has one important mission in his hockey career: help get the Vancouver Canucks into the playoffs this season.  If he can accomplish that, a contract extension deal should follow keeping him in Vancouver possibly for years to come.

Demko and Martin Set to Backstop Canucks

Demko and Martin Set to Backstop Canucks

by | Oct 5, 2022

As the Vancouver Canucks look to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22, their goaltending tandem of Thatcher Demko and Spencer Martin will look to add stability and consistency in defending the crease this upcoming year.

read more
'Everyone understands what our goal is': Can Knights return to contention?
'Everyone understands what our goal is': Can Knights return to contention?

The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time last season. Is that a sign of where the franchise is headed, or is there reason for optimism in 2022-23? [...]

How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond
How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond

From current pros to prospects who aren't even in the NHL yet, we look at some of the dynamics going on behind the scenes as the war continues. [...]

E. Staal signs with Panthers, joins brother in Fla.
E. Staal signs with Panthers, joins brother in Fla.

The Panthers are signing Eric Staal, adding the veteran forward to a roster that also includes his younger brother Marc. [...]

Sources: Fanatics CEO sells 76ers, Devils stake
Sources: Fanatics CEO sells 76ers, Devils stake

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has sold his 10 percent stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, completing a divestment as a limited partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey… [...]

Avs captain Landeskog out 12 weeks for surgery
Avs captain Landeskog out 12 weeks for surgery

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. [...]

Wings' Vrana enters player assistance program
Wings' Vrana enters player assistance program

Jakub Vrana will be out indefinitely while receiving necessary care. [...]

Flames to resume talks on new arena with city
Flames to resume talks on new arena with city

The Calgary Flames and city officials said Wednesday they will restart negotiations for a new arena. [...]

Florida star defenseman Ekblad on long-term IR
Florida star defenseman Ekblad on long-term IR

The Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after placing him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury. [...]

Commissioner: Salary cap could jump by $4M
Commissioner: Salary cap could jump by $4M

The NHL could move from a flat cap and see a large increase in the salary cap if the league meets its revenue projections this season, commissioner Gary Bettman said… [...]

Wyshynski: Judging NHL overreactions after the first week, from John Tortorella's success to Avalanche 'struggles'
Wyshynski: Judging NHL overreactions after the first week, from John Tortorella's success to Avalanche 'struggles'

Has Torts fixed the Flyers? Is Steven Stamkos going to run away with the goal-scoring title? Did the Wild whiff on their offseason goalie moves? [...]

NHL Hockey Jerseys

Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now

Ever wonder what it would be like if your everyday car was a ZAMBONI?!?!?

Wonder no longer…

Check out The Zambonis' latest hit, "Slow Whip"!