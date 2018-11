Western Michigan and North Dakota in Pictures Game 1

The University of North Dakota Hockey team dropped to 5-4-1 with a 2-0 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

UND outshot the Broncos 32-18 but was unable to get any pucks in the twine.

UND has killed 14 of the last 15 opponent power plays.

UND has only given up one power-play goal during the month of November.

In all four of UND’s loses, they’ve outshot the opposition.

UND is ranked 39th nationally in scoring and ranked 14th nationally defensively.