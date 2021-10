Seattle Kraken defenseman Haydn Fleury scored twice to lead the home team to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Below are videos inside the Kraken locker room after the game, edited press conference video with Fleury and head coach Dave Hakstol (courtesy of Seattle Kraken) and game highlights.

Post-game Kraken locker room video:

https://www.nhl.com/kraken/video/locker-room-post-game/t-304858646/c-9324835

Fleury and Hakstol press conferences:

Game highlights: