Video: Gary Bettman and Bill Daly Address Kyle Beach Scandal Allegations

National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner/chief legal officer Bill Daly held a virtual press conference to discuss the sex scandal allegations made by ex-Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach.

The commissioner started off the hour-long session with lengthy opening remarks. The duo then responded to queries from reporters that included questions about when they first became aware of the allegations, Bettman’s reaction to the victim’s (Kyle Beach) interview with Canada’s TSN, the culpability of ex- Chicago Blackhawks GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and what could have been done differently.

Below is the edited video and timelines:

Bettman’s opening remarks :19

Allegations timeline 9:21

Ex-Blackhawks GM Kevin Cheveldayoff culpability 10:37

What could have been done differently? 11:07

(Original video courtesy of the NHL)