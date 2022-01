On Friday, the University of North Dakota suffered a 4-3 non-conference loss to Cornell. These are a few of my images from Friday night. Here are a few things that we know, five of UND’s seven losses have come on Friday night. UND is 5-5-0 on Friday night. UND’s record on Saturday night is 8-2-0. UND forward Judd Caulfield has been held pointless in 11 straight games. His last point came on November 6, 2021, against Denver.

