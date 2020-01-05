UND 5 UAH 2 in Pictures

Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota completed a two-game non-conference sweep of the University of Alabama-Huntsville with a series-clinching 5-2 win. With the win on Saturday, UND set a record for most consecutive wins at Ralph Engelstad Arena at 13. Looking at the schedule, UND has 16 NCHC games remaining. The schedule breaks down this way, UND has eight games at home and eight on the road.

Top Line Remains Red-Hot

This weekend, the Grant Mismash (2g-1a–3pts), Collin Adams (1g-4a–5pts), and Jordan Kawaguchi (4g-0a–4pts) line remained red-hot scoring (7g-5a–12pts), they were also a plus-12 on the weekend.