UMD vs. UND in Pictures

Grand Forks, ND — the University of North Dakota hockey team completed the sweep of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. UND scored five goals in the second period to blow the game open. UND has now won eight games in a row versus UMD. Since beating the Fighting Hawks in five overtimes in an NCAA regional final in Fargo in 2021, the Bulldogs are 2-12 in the last 14 games against North Dakota, with the Bulldogs’ last win coming January 21, 2023, in Grand Forks. Owen McLaughlin was the game’s top point-getter with (1g-4a–5pts). Cameron Berg and Sacha Boisvert each scored two goals a piece. You can click on an image, which will start the slide show.