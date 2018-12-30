Search
U-18 vs. North Dakota in Pictures

Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota took on the Under-18 team in an exhibition game at Ralph Engelstad Arean. The Fighting Hawks got goals from six different players, scoring two goals in each period. Scoring goals for the Fighting Hawks – Rhett Garnder, Ludvig Hoff, Casey Johnson, Grant Mismash, Collin Adams and Gavin Hain.

Three Goalies Backstop Win

UND also used three goaltenders. Freshman goalie Adam Scheel stopped 14-0f-15 shots and picked up the win.

In the third period, sophomore goalie Peter Thome stopped 16-of-17 shots in 16:16 minutes of play. Finally, senior goalie Ryan Anderson played the final 3:44 and didn’t face any shots.

During the first half of the season, UND struggled on the power play. On Saturday night, UND went 2/5  on the man advantage.

Three Stars of the Game

1. Nick Jones (0-3-3)

2. Grant Mismash (1-1-2)

3. Jacob Bernard-Docker (0-2-2)

