Boston, MA- Sam Tucker has a rocky opening to his Boston University career. In his first two games, he surrendered 7 goals on 33 shots faced for a .788 Save Percentage. That percentage improved with a 25 save performance against UMass Lowell on Friday night, but still sat at .836, far below his career .903 across 54 games at Yale, the 6th best save percentage in Eli history.

Terrier Head Coach Albie O’Connell summed up his net minder’s season with an upbeat outlook: “There’s been more ups than downs. He hasn’t lost here yet.” The graduate student from Wilton, CT, managed a win against Union and ties against Northern Michigan and Lowell. Against New Hampshire on Saturday night, Tucker posted his best collegiate performance with a 32 save shutout and a 3-0 BU victory.

BU scored one goal in each of the three periods. First, Alex Vlasic fired a puck on net and Captain Patrick Curry tipped the puck home over Wildcat goalie Mike Robinson. Second, Robert Mastrosimone ripped the puck away from Chase Stevenson and wired a shot short side to double the lead. Finally, Curry landed an empty netter to secure a 3-0 score.

With two goals, his second in five games played this season, Patrick Curry is in a five-way tie for goal scoring with six. Only Wisconsin’s Cole Caulfield has more. Coach O’Connell had plenty of praise for his captain and star.

“A lot of his goals are around the net. You can’t score rebounds or tip in goals if you don’t get to the net and he’s led the way on that. He’s the glue of our team. When he’s playing with high energy, guys watch that and follow.”

UNH apparently beat Tucker in the second period on a Charlie Kelleher bar-down ping. However, the officials determined that his shot hit the crossbar and not twine. Mike Souza’s squad never got that close again.

“I thought we started slow,” said UNH Head Coach Mike Souza. “I thought we had too much respect early in the game for them. And rightfully so, they’ve got a talented team. I thought we turned the puck over in our own end early.”

The Wildcats drop to 2-2-1 and 1-1 in Hockey East play. UNH beat Merrimack in overtime on Friday night for their first conference win.

UNH returns to Durham next weekend for a conference game against Boston College and an in-state game with Dartmouth College. Puck drops at 7 pm ET against the Eagles on Friday, November 1st, and against the Big Green on Saturday, November 2nd, at the Whittemore Center.

BU improves to 2-1-2 and 1-0-1 in HEA play. Cam Crotty did not skate at all and Patrick Harper, after assisting on the first goal, left in the first and did not skate again. Neither are believed to be serious or long term injuries.

The Terriers travel to Orono, Maine, next weekend to face the University of Maine Black Bears at Alfond Arena. Friday’s game drops at 7 pm ET and Saturday’s at 6 pm ET.