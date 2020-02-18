Thunder Drops Pair to Danbury as Losing Streak Reaches 11

The Delaware Thunder dropped a pair of hard-fought Federal Prospects Hockey League hockey games this past weekend to Eastern Division leading Danbury at the Danbury (NY) Ice Arena.

The Hat Tricks finished the two-game sweep Saturday with a 6-1 triumph by scoring twice in the 1st period (once on the power play), and upping the lead to 3-0 early in the 2nd session.

Thunder forward Thomas Munichiello tallied his team’s only goal of the night less than two minutes later, cutting the lead to 3-1. It was Munichiello’s 9th marker of the season and his 5th goal in his last four games.

The home team added its second power play red light before the end of the 2nd period to reestablish a 3-goal lead at 4-1, and added two more goals just :10 apart midway through the 3rd session to hand the Thunder its 11th straight setback.

Delaware was outshot by the Hat Tricks, 42-25 as goalie Aaron Taylor made 31 saves and allowed all six goals in 52 minutes. Backup netminder Sebastian de Massa-Carlsson made five saves in eight minutes to finish the game.

Danbury captured Friday night’s defensive affair, 4-2. Danbury jumped in front midway through the 1st period and upped the advantage to 2-0 in the 2nd period. Delaware cut the lead to 2-1 when forward Brennan Young netted his 9th of the season unassisted three minutes later, and forward Taylor Cutting added his 7th – also unassisted – midway through the 3rd period to tie the score at 2-2.

But just :10 after Cutting’s tally, Danbury regained the lead, then added an empty net goal with :05 remaining. Delaware outshot their hosts, 37-33 as goalie Taylor made 29 saves.

The Thunder finished the weekend with a record of 8-28-0 for 24 points in 5th place in the FPHL’s Eastern Division. Division leading Danbury is 26-9-0-2-2 for 84 points, 14 ahead of 2nd place Elmira.

This weekend, the Thunder visits Watertown on Friday and Saturday nights, with opening puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. EST both evenings.