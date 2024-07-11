The One Thing Every NHL Free Agent Signing Must Avoid This Off-Season

With the NHL draft over and July free agency well underway, the doldrums of the summer are thankfully upon us. Rest, relaxation and recouperation are all on the menu for NHL players, not just on the Panthers and the Oilers but all of the rest of the National Hockey League teams.

One thing that some of the older, more established players need to avoid is getting a divorce. Any sports agent that allows their client to get married without a prenuptial agreement is basically committing professional malpractice. With that said, prenups are only so powerful and/or enforceable especially in states where there is community property, like California, where basically all of the assets are split up 50-50. Other states like North Carolina have divorce laws that basically say “what’s mine is mine and what yours is yours before the marriage and 50-50 after that.” In short, it is a state by state matter and that can factor into a player’s decision to sign just as playing in a tax free state might. And child support is an even bigger issue that isn’t (and normally can’t be) protected by a prenup thus players are well suited to not get divorced at all. Of course, there are times when divorce isn’t avoidable but it is best to skip it if you can as you only get a short window to make all of the money that you need for the rest of your life. Spitting that money in half, would really be painful for any NHL player.

What Are Some of The Most High Profile NHL Divorces (or Near Misses)?

1. Mike Comrie and Hilary Duff

Former NHL player Mike Comrie and actress Hilary Duff’s divorce in 2016 was highly publicized outside of the sports world because of the nature of the power couple. Duff and Comrie, who married in 2010, had one child together. Their divorce was reportedly amicable, with joint custody of their son, but it attracted significant media attention due to Duff’s celebrity status.

2. Sheldon Souray and Angelica Bridges

Sheldon Souray, a former stay-at-home NHL defenseman, and actress Angelica Bridges went through a contentious divorce in 2007. Their split was marked by public disputes over finances and custody of their two daughters, with Bridges seeking significant child and spousal support.

3. Chris Pronger and Lauren Pronger

Chris Pronger, perhaps the best defenseman of his generation (pre-Lidstrom), and his wife Lauren’s divorce in 2012 was another high-profile mess. The couple’s split involved complex financial arrangements, given Pronger’s lucrative career earnings and post-retirement business ventures. Pronger’s career ended in Philadelphia unexpectedly because of an injury. While his outside-of-hockey business ventures reportedly earn well, it is hard to imagine that they eclipse a top NHL salary, even back in the day.

4. Martin Brodeur and Melanie Dubois

Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur and Melanie Dubois had a tumultuous divorce in 2003, which included allegations of infidelity. The public nature of their split, combined with Brodeur’s status as one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, made this a notable case that got coverage beyond the world of sports media and NHL press.

5. Evander Kane and Anna Kane

Evander Kane’s divorce from Anna Kane in 2021 was highly contentious and played out in the public eye. The split included accusations of gambling addiction and domestic abuse, with both parties engaging in a bitter legal battle over custody of their daughter and financial support. A few years back, Kane looked like he had hit rock bottom in his personal life and career but finding his way onto a very talented Edmonton team after a lot of other off-ice drama, has seemingly put his career (and life) back on track again. Let’s hope so.

6. Pavel Bure and Jayme Bohn

Former NHL star Pavel Bure and his wife, Jayme Bohn, divorced in 2018. The couple’s split involved significant financial settlements due to Bure’s successful career and meaningful post-retirement business endeavors.

Some Additional Thoughts About NHL Player Finances and Divorce

Simply put, NHL players have a shorter and shorter window to make their money thanks to the salary cap. Most professional hockey players don’t make it to the NHL, let alone to play long enough to make deep seven figure or even eight figure lifetime earnings. For those who do, their careers are ending earlier and earlier in their thirties. Few players get to (or even close to) forty anymore. A player’s ability to earn like they did as a star NHL player isn’t going to be as strong later in life unless they really have that entrepreneurial spirit. Most don’t and that is fine. In the end, players need to take marriage as a very serious topic in that with more than half of marriage ending in divorce in America, that can be a disastrous outcome for someone who made it to the pinnacle of the sport.