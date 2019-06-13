Oct. 4, 2018 – The Blues open the regular season with a 5-1 loss to the Jets at Enterprise Center. Fifteen of the 20 players who dressed for opening night also were in uniform for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The five others: Jordan Binnington, Joel Edmundson, Carl Gunnarsson, Zach Sanford and Oskar Sundqvist.

Nov. 19, 2018 – Craig Berube is named interim head coach for the remainder of the 2018-19 season, replacing head coach Mike Yeo after the team opened with a 7-9-3 record (17 points) through its first 19 games.

Nov. 26, 2018 – General manager Doug Armstrong is interviewed on a St. Louis radio station, saying “I do believe in this group. I believe in a lot of these players. I really hope as a group we can get this all back on track.”

Dec. 9, 2018 – Vladimir Tarasenko apologizes to fans following a 6-1 home loss to the Canucks, stating “I apologize to all our fans. We can’t play at home like this. I don’t know how to fix it. We work on it but it doesn’t work for now.”

Jan. 2, 2019 – The Blues drop to last place in the NHL standings with a 15-18-4 record (34 points).

Jan. 7, 2019 – Binnington makes his first NHL start, recording a 3-0 shutout win over the Flyers.

Jan. 17, 2019 – David Perron collects an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games (6-10—16).

Jan. 19, 2019 – Binnington improves to 4-0-1 through his first five career NHL starts, with a 1.19 goals-against average, .954 save percentage and one shutout.

Jan. 31, 2019 – The Blues conclude January with a 7-4-1 record (15 points), their first winning record during a calendar month in 2018-19.

Feb. 5, 2019 – St. Louis begins playing Laura Branigan’s 1982 cover version of “Gloria” as a postgame victory song, following a 3-2 triumph over the Panthers – a third straight win.

Feb. 17, 2019 – Tarasenko extends his point streak to 12 games with a 1-2—3 outing (4-0 at MIN).

Feb. 19, 2019 – The Blues extend their winning streak to a franchise-record 11 games following a 3-2 overtime victory against the Maple Leafs. Binnington stretches his personal winning streak to nine games, the longest in franchise history by a rookie goaltender.

March 29, 2019 – St. Louis clinches a berth in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

April 4, 2019 – Binnington earns his 23rd win of 2018-19 to establish a franchise record by a rookie goaltender in one season.

April 6, 2019 – The Blues conclude the regular season with a League-leading 30-10-5 record (65 points) since occupying last place on Jan. 2 to clinch third place in the Central Division standings.