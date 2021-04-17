Swayman, Bruins Shutout Islanders

BOSTON, MA – Jeremy Swayman notched his first NHL shutout as the Boston Bruins edged the New York Islanders 3-0 at TD Garden. The rookie made 25 saves in keeping the Bruins in the game early and often. David Pastrnak found the back of the net for the first time in two weeks. While Taylor Hall continued to produce in his new Bruins uniform.

Swayman kept the Bruins locked down during the first, turning back 10 Islanders’ chances. At least four of those were Grade-A scoring opportunities.

New York’s Brock Nelson had a door-step bid go over the net early in the first. Then Swayman denied Michael Dal Colle on a breakaway.

The 22-year-old then held onto a shot from Ryan Pulock on a rush from the blueline. Followed by a two-on-one chance for Anthony Beauvillier and another Nelson chance on the rebound.

Around the three-minute mark of the first, Swayman stopped Kyle Palmieri‘s wraparound bid and then the follow-up chance by Beauvillier.

The Bruins popped the go-ahead goal with just two seconds left in the first period when David Pastrnak roofed a Mike Reilly pass past Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin for his 17th goal of the season.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating sometimes you know when you don’t score for many games, especially when they were coming in before,” said Pastrnak. “So just kind of stuck with it, show up to the rink every single morning, work your butt off and get ready for next game, and try not to let the frustration get in your head too much.”

Hall continued his goal-scoring ways just forty-seven seconds into the second period when he tipped in a David Krejci pass past Sorokin. The goal was Hall’s second in his last two games.

Curtis Lazar notched his first as a member of the Bruins in the third period when the Islanders pulled Sorokin for the extra skater. Lazar picked up the puck along the boards after Chris Wagner took out two Islanders and rifled a shot into the empty net to seal the deal.

“Shutouts are pretty hard to come by,” said Swayman after the game. “I think it’s a pretty special moment. But I try to just focus on one game at a time. When you do get a shutout, it’s definitely one you can look back on and take a lot of good things from because obviously, you did a lot of good things right. So want to make sure that I play it my best every night, and you know if I can learn from my past games, I will.”

Having Hall, Reilly, and Lazar all factor into tonight’s win bodes well for the Bruins and head coach Bruce Cassidy. “Three really good fits for our hockey club,” Cassidy said. “And knowing them for a week, three good people. They wanted to get here in a hurry. There was no hesitation. Jump in a car, get here, play the next day. They wanted to be part of it.” “A real nice deadline day for the Bruins and credit to Donnie (GM Don Sweeney) and his guys,” added Cassidy. The Bruins take on the Capitals on Sunday at 12:00 pm. The Islanders travel to Philadelphia for a 6:30 pm Sunday night game.