St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota in Pictures Game 1

Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota hockey team lost 3-1 to the number one ranked St. Cloud State. UND took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. After that, it was all SCSU. The Huskies outshot the Hawks 28-10 in the final two periods to win game one of the series. Game two is tomorrow night.

Postgame report to follow.