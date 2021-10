Hi everyone!

This week, I’d like to thank the staff at the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library in Wakefield, MA for inviting me to be the guest cartoonist at their 2021 BeebeCon! It was a lot of fun to draw for the parents and children, along with showing my Small Saves and Here’s Trouble comic strips to everyone! It was such a great day with many activities and events for all to enjoy.

Check out their website for all the cool happenings they offer!

See everyone next week! Jay …and Small Saves!