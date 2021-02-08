Small Saves: Visualization

Hi Everyone.

Vintage Tendy, the magazine dedicated to past era goaltenders, has arrived! Many who know me, know the affection I have for netminders of days gone by. I love the look of the gear, the playing style, the masks of the day, and so much more! I’m also thrilled to announce that Small Saves will be a feature in the magazine! The first issue focuses on Chevy and The Cat! (Tim Cheveldae and Felix Potvin). To visit their official website for more information, please click here.

I am pleased to announce that Goalies Rule the World: 5 Hockey Goaltending Strategies for Mindset & Performance Efficiency by Dr. Lorenda Beuker is out! I was honored to be part of her book, illustrating the step-by-step drawings. It covers the basic mistakes goalies make and how to correct them, how to play the position with ease and consistency, and so much more! For more info, please visit the official book page on Amazon!

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves