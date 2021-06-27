Small Saves: Trophy Shelf

Hi everyone,

This week, I’d like to showcase the latest Small Saves-themed shirt. This logo was a lot of fun to design! I ordered mine, which came a few days ago, and I was thrilled by the quality of the material and the sharpness of the logo. As a former silk screener for 30 years, we printers become pretty picky with details. My designs are in good hands with Amazon’s printing house. I’ll be doing an “Unboxing” video showcasing the shirt, along with another goalie-themed logo I created. As soon as the video is available, I’ll be sure to add it to the newsletter. Here’s the link to the latest in Small Saves fashion:

https://www.amazon.com/Hockey- Goalie-Small-Saves-T-Shirt/dp/ B097G67WCT/ref=sr_1_1?dchild= 1&qid=1624754053&refinements= p_4%3AOfficial%2BSmall% 2BSaves%2BWear&s=apparel&sr=1- 1&customId=B07537TZ66&th=1

On another creative note, lately, I’ve been doing goalie-themed drawings with pen/ink/marker/pencil (mixed media). Well, I haven’t done an oil painting since college some 35 years ago. When I have downtime from Small Saves and other publishing project priorities, I’m going to dust off the cobwebs and see how I do. The paints, brushes, and canvas have been purchased. I have a few goalie-themed subject ideas which I’m now narrowing down.

A special thank you to everyone who has asked me to draw custom illustrations or purchased an original Small Saves cartoon. It’s great to know that my work is framed and is featured in your homes.

See everyone next week.

Jay …and Small Saves!

www.smallsaves.com